Fire destroys mast inside Kano hospital

A fire outbreak has destroyed a mast belonging to a service provider inside the Muhammadu Buhari Hospital, Giginyu.

According to the state Fire Service Command’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abudullahi.

He said, “The State Fire Service received an emergency call from one Muhammad Garba, who informed the control room of an outbreak of fire at Muhammadu Buhari Hospital, Giginyu.

“Crew on duty from central fire station were mobilised to the scene and on their arrival, they found out that a premises of about 20 x 20 ft used as a mask antenna by one of the network service providers inside the hospital was on fire.’’

He added that with quick intervention of operatives of the command, the fire was put out and property recovered included solar batteries, inverter, three power generators and some other facilities.