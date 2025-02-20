Fire destroys homes, livestock, grain silos in Kano

A fire outbreak on Tuesday night in Satigal, a community in Bunkure LGA of Kano State has destroyed many homes, livestock and six grain silos.

While no lives were lost, the fire caused extensive damage to personal belongings and goods worth millions of naira.

According to a statement from the Rano zonal information officer, Rabi’u Kura, community members worked together to extinguish the fire, preventing further destruction.

The incident was later reported to the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Dr Muhammad Isa Umaru, at his palace.

The fire was allegedly caused by a cooking fire left unattended by one of the affected families.

Expressing sympathy, the emir donated N200,000 to support the victims.