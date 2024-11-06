Fire destroys chemical tanks in Kano coy

A fire outbreak has destroyed tanks containing inflammatory chemicals at the old North Brewery company in Bompai industrial area of Kano State.

The incident took place when some of the tanks were being cut with electric iron cutting machine, an activity that sparked the fire which affected four out of 15 tanks and some parts of the building.

According to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the command received an emergency call from one Umar Tukur, who reported the incident.

He said, “According to the engineer and other workers, the fire started while some people were cutting the metal tanks with electric cutting machine.”

Abdullahi added that three jets were used in controlling the fire; one from Bompai fire station and the second from the central fire station.