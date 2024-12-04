Fire destroys 706 ballot boxes, other items at INEC office in Delta LG

A fire at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Ika North East Local Government Area (LGA) office in Owa-Oyibu town, Delta State, on Monday, has destroyed valuable electoral materials.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, following a management meeting.

Among the destroyed items were 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals, as well as various materials such as envelopes, posters, forms, and booklets.

SPONSOR AD

He said the commission received a preliminary report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Delta State, Mr Etekamba Udo Umoren. According to the report, the fire broke out in the afternoon of December 2, following a sudden power surge after public electricity was restored. The store where the petrol generators and other items were kept was completely razed.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. Olumekun stated that the incident had been reported to security agencies and emergency services for further investigation.

Ika North East is one of INEC’s 25 LGA offices in Delta State, with 14 Registration Areas, 238 Polling Units, and 131,747 registered voters.