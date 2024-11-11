Fire destroyed 25 shops in Ilorin

A building of 25 shops was gutted by fire on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

According to the spokesman for the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, the incident occurred at the Adeta roundabout at about 02.39 hours.

He said the firefighters, upon arrival, found a block of about 25 shops engulfed in flames.

He however said, “Three shops suffered damage, including a soft drinks and alcohol shop.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by a power surge.”

The Director of the State Fire Service, Prince John Falade Olumuyiwa, expressed sympathy for the affected shop owners, offering prayers for the restoration of their losses.

He also urged the public to prioritise safety and ensure all electrical appliances are unplugged when not in use.