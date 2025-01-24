Fintiri’s Intervention in Livestock Sub-Sector

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has demonstrated significant commitment to transforming the livestock sector, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and improve food security. His administration has initiated and implemented several projects and policies aimed at modernizing livestock farming, addressing long-standing challenges, and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and herders.

Key Initiatives and Achievements

1. National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP)

Under Governor Fintiri’s leadership, Adamawa State has become a pivotal player in the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP). This federal initiative seeks to resolve conflicts between farmers and herders while promoting sustainable livestock practices. In December 2023, Governor Fintiri inaugurated the Pilot Ranch Project at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve. This project aims to modernize livestock farming by providing a controlled environment for breeding, grazing, and disease management.

2. Development of Grazing Reserves

The administration has prioritized the rehabilitation and development of grazing reserves across the state. These reserves are equipped with essential infrastructure such as water sources, veterinary services, and access roads, ensuring a conducive environment for livestock farming. The Gongoshi Grazing Reserve serves as a model for these efforts, showcasing the potential of integrated livestock development.

3. Enhancing Market Access

Governor Fintiri has also focused on improving market access for livestock farmers. The Mubi livestock market, one of the largest in the region, has been a significant contributor to the state’s economy. The market supplies approximately 29 million animals annually to Lagos State, generating around N29 billion in revenue. The government’s efforts to strengthen market linkages and infrastructure have further boosted economic activities in this sector.

4. Conflict Resolution and Community Engagement

Addressing the recurrent clashes between farmers and herders has been a cornerstone of Governor Fintiri’s livestock policy. His administration has employed a combination of dialogue, stakeholder engagement, and policy reforms to foster peaceful coexistence. The establishment of grazing reserves and ranching systems has reduced pressure on farmlands and minimized conflicts over resources.

5. Youth and Women Empowerment

The livestock sector interventions have also been designed to create employment opportunities for youth and women. Training programs and access to credit facilities have been introduced to enable young people and women to participate in modern livestock farming, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty levels.

Impact and Future Prospects

Governor Fintiri’s interventions in the livestock sector have started yielding positive results, including increased productivity, enhanced incomes for farmers, and improved food security. By promoting sustainable practices and fostering partnerships with federal and international organizations, the administration has laid a solid foundation for the long-term growth of the livestock industry in Adamawa State. As part of such collaboration with the Federal Government and its agencies, the Adamawa state government in collaboration with the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES) on Thursday January 16, 2025, distributed inputs and machinery to 23,000 livestock farmers in the state.

Looking ahead, the governor’s continued focus on innovation, community engagement, and infrastructure development is expected to further transform the sector, positioning Adamawa State as a leader in livestock farming in Nigeria.