Fintiri’s Administration Launches Digital, Entrepreneurship Skills for 1000 Youth, Civil Servants

In a bold move to empower the youth and civil servants of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration is set to launch an ambitious program aimed at training and equipping 100,000 individuals with vital digital skills, entrepreneurship knowledge, and tools to thrive in the rapidly expanding digital economy.

This transformative initiative is a strategic partnership between the state government, Wootlab Innovation, and Microsoft, leveraging global expertise to provide cutting-edge training in digital technologies and modern business practices.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through digital platforms, the demand for skilled professionals in the digital economy is soaring. Recognizing this shift, Governor Fintiri’s administration is focused on preparing the youth and civil servants for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

SPONSOR AD

This initiative will not only foster entrepreneurship but also provide the skills necessary to navigate the evolving digital landscape, create job opportunities, and drive economic growth within Adamawa State and beyond.

The program will offer a diverse curriculum that includes training in coding, digital marketing, data analysis, e-commerce, financial literacy, and more, ensuring that participants gain practical and relevant skills that are directly applicable to today’s job market. Additionally, participants will have access to tools and resources that will allow them to launch and scale their own businesses, contributing to the state’s broader economic development.

Governor Fintiri emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This program is not just about acquiring technical skills; it’s about shaping the future of Adamawa State. By empowering our youth and civil servants with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future for everyone.”

This program reflects the administration’s commitment to harnessing innovation and technology as key drivers of development. With Wootlab Innovation and Microsoft at the helm, participants will receive world-class training that prepares them for leadership roles in the digital world.

Take the first step towards a brighter future.

Register now at:

www.digitalacad.adamawastate.gov.ng