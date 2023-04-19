Fintiri wins Adamawa gov’ship election

We are all winners – Gov INEC seeks prosecution of REC Binani denies bribing electoral officer N2bn By Amina Abdullahi, Kabiru R. Anwar (Yola)…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The declaration was made on Tuesday at the end of resumed collation of results in the supplementary governorship election.

Daily Trust reports that the collation had been suspended on Sunday, following declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner by the now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The returning officer of the state, Professor Muhammed Mele, said Fintiri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 430, 861 votes against Binani’s 396,788 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters in the supplementary election was 42,929; total votes cast 16,398; accredited voters stood at 16,422 while 399 votes were rejected. Going by the outcome of the supplementary election, the total number of registered voters in the Adamawa governorship election stands at 2,196,566 while the number of accredited voters is 876,387.

The total number of votes recorded by the PDP stands at 430,861 while the APC polled a total of 398,788. The total votes cast are 869,106 while 15,287 votes were rejected.

We are all winners – Fintiri

In his acceptance speech, Governor Fintiri rededicated his victory to the cause of uplifting the standard of living and making life more meaningful for the people of the state. He also congratulated his co-contenders and the leadership of their respective parties for a hard-fought contest.

“I personally consider none of you a loser in this race. We are all winners because the people have spoken and Adamawa State has won; democracy has won.

“As a man of faith, I have the firm belief that God, the Almighty, is the giver of power. He gives to whoever He wishes at the time He so decrees. It is with this in mind, that I urge everyone to be gracious in a circumstance like this. While I accept the mandate to serve you for the next democratic term of four years, I assure you of my magnanimity at all times,” he said.

While commending the institutional capacity of INEC, Fintiri said: “The fact that the INEC headquarters was swift in disowning the illegal action of the REC was the grace that nullified what was more of a coup perpetrated by politically overzealous upstarts.

“In spite of everything, the decision to come back and conclude the process has redeemed the image of the commission and ignites the confidence that there is still hope for democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Jubilation in Yola

Soon after the final declaration, PDP supporters took to the streets of Yola, the Adamawa State capital to celebrate the victory of Fintiri with hundreds singing and dancing around the collation centre located along the Bank Road.

Our correspondent reports that the crowd besieged the Adamawa Government House, chanting victory songs with posters and banners showing portraits of the governor.

Some of the supporters interviewed commended INEC for taking bold steps to resume the collation of results and declare the winner, accordingly.

Daily Trust reports that PDP supporters who staged protest in Yola on Monday over the declaration of Senator Binani by the now suspended REC also issued a 72 hour ultimatum on INEC to resume collation and declaration of the results.

Adamawa CP removed

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday, ordered the commissioner of police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, to withdraw from the state with immediate effect. The police chief also ordered the commissioner of police in charge of Gombe State, Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa State for election security.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesman for the force, who announced the development at the force headquarters in Abuja during a press briefing, reiterated the commitment of the IGP to a free and fair process.

“The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out while the commissioner in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa should proceed to Adamawa immediately, and supervise election and provide necessary information and ensure that the process is a success,” he said.

Adejobi also said that they were yet to receive any letter from INEC seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

INEC seeks prosecution of Adamawa REC

INEC has resolved to write the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to prosecute the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

This is contained in a statement issued by commission at the end of its emergency management meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, over the controversies trailing the Saturday’s supplementary election in Adamawa State.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa governorship election and decided to write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the REC for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behavior of the REC for further action,” the statement said.

Court declines to hear Binani’s motion to stop INEC

Earlier, yesterday, a Federal High Court in Abuja had refused to hear the application by Binani to stop INEC from announcing the winner of the supplementary governorship election.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo directed Binani’s lawyers led by Mohammed Sheriff Esq to address the court on the issue of jurisdiction within three days.

The judge also refused the counsel of the PDP and Governor Fintiri, Afeez Matomi Esq, from making a submission because he had not been served with the processes.

According to Binani, only the Election Petitions Tribunal set up by the Nigerian Constitution has the powers to declare the winner of the governorship election.

She said after her declaration as the winner, INEC usurped the powers of the tribunal by declaring her return as null and void.

Binani denies bribing electoral officer N2bn

Meanwhile, Binani has denied bribing an electoral officer with N2bn to declare her as the winner of the governorship election.

“My attention has been drawn to a very bizarre, unfounded wild allegation purportedly made by an officer of the Department of State Services to the effect that I gave out the N2billion to procure a favourable declaration as governor-elect to some unnamed INEC staff.

“I never did, I would never do such. This said statement was allegedly made when the officer was being tortured at gunpoint by the agents of the Adamawa State Governor and the Government House police team alongside their political thugs.

“I wish to reiterate that I am a democrat, I have always been a committed democrat and will never do anything to subvert democratic process. I am not a do-or-die politician. In the past, I have won elections into the House of Representatives and the Senate in a free and fair manner,” she said in a statement last night.

Fintiri’s victory triumph for democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Fintiri as a momentous triumph for democracy and the will of the people of the state.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement said the spontaneous jubilation of citizens in Adamawa State and across the country at the official declaration of Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election irrespective of the nefarious schemes by the APC is a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate are indeed the choice of the people.

He said: “Our party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process and democracy in the discharge of his duty.

On his part the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar also congratulated Fintiri, on his reelection.

Atiku in a message on his Twitter account thanked the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting “coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.”

The former vice president said the lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.