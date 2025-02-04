Fintiri: There’s Anger in the land, FG’s Policies causing hardship

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has criticized the Federal Government’s economic policies, arguing that they are inflicting severe hardship on Nigerians.

Speaking at the Northeast Zonal meeting of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee in Bauchi, Fintiri did not mince words about the economic realities faced by the people.

“Nigeria is bleeding. We are suffering. There is too much anger, and the FG’s economic policy is not working,” he declared, highlighting the growing frustration among citizens over rising inflation, unemployment, and the general decline in the standard of living.

The governor stressed the urgent need for a policy shift, urging the Federal Government to reconsider its approach to economic management.

He warned that the continued implementation of ineffective policies would only deepen the suffering of Nigerians and widen the gap between the government and the people.

“Whatever will make us cry must not be part of your policy because the country belongs to us. It does not belong to the World Bank, IMF, or the international community,” Fintiri asserted, suggesting that foreign-driven economic models may not be suitable for Nigeria’s unique socio-economic realities. His statement underscores the growing sentiment that government policies should prioritize local needs over external economic prescriptions.

The growing calls for a more people-centered economic approach reflect a broader global trend toward prioritizing inclusive and sustainable development.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s remarks underscore the urgency of this shift. His emphasis on prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians highlights the disconnect between current economic policies and the lived realities of many citizens. While macroeconomic indicators like GDP growth may show progress, such metrics often fail to capture the everyday struggles of ordinary Nigerians, such as access to basic services, affordable healthcare, and quality education.