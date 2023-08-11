Fintiri swears in 23 new commissioners

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State yesterday swore in 20 male and three female commissioners at the Government House in Yola. Swearing in the…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State yesterday swore in 20 male and three female commissioners at the Government House in Yola.

Swearing in the commissioners, Fintiri charged them to deliver on their mandates by promoting good governance in the state.

He reminded them that the hallmark of good governance was service to the people, where trust was sacred, adding they must not betray the trust of the people.

The governor said he would not tolerate any form of incompetence or corruption, stressing that they should prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure that they deliverd the dividends of democracy.

Fintiri stressed that the new council was tied to value addition, hence that they must be in a position to add value to the art of governance in the state.

