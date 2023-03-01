Fintiri suspends NGOs, accuses them of vote buying

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has suspended the activities of local and international non-governmental organisations, accusing them of vote buying. In a broadcast on…

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has suspended the activities of local and international non-governmental organisations, accusing them of vote buying.

In a broadcast on Tuesday, the governor revealed that in the last election, many NGOs were found to have engaged in vote buying in the name of distributing humanitarian assistance to the people.

The governor urged the people of Adamawa to remain calm as they await the final results of the presidential election, warning miscreants of consequences should they attempt to disrupt peace.

“I have ordered patrol and surveillance by security personnel to keep everything in check for the peace loving people of Adamawa State. You have nothing to worry about as government has put the necessary security measures in place in keeping with our promise of safeguarding the lives and property of our people. No election is worth the life of any citizen.

“It has been discovered that most of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have swallowed the bug and are dabbling into politics in the name of providing humanitarian assistance to the people.

“In view of the forgoing government has decided to suspend the activities of local and international NGOs throughout the state until the 15 of March 2023 when elections are done with. This is done in good faith and in furtherance of our desire to deepen democracy and protect the humanitarian mandate of the NGO.

He therefore called on citizens to put the interest of the nation above any other consideration in the interest of peace and harmony,” he said.