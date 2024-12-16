Fintiri presents N486bn budget for 2025 fiscal year

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State on Monday presented a budget proposal of N486.218 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

Tagged “Budget of Service”, the governor said this proposal aims to finance government programs and services, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

The budget breakdown allocates N137,256,217,610 (28.23%) for recurrent services and N348,961,829,990 (71.77%) for capital development programs.

Revenue sources include statutory allocation (N53,000,000,000, 10.9%), share of VAT (N91,000,000,000, 18.7%), independent revenue (N24,568,582,500, 5.1%), and capital receipts (N91,517,465,100, 18.8%).

Expenditure includes personnel cost (N72,774,125,500.00, 15%), overhead cost (N64,482,092,110.00, 13%), and capital expenditure (N348,961,829,990.00, 72%).

Fintiri emphasized the importance of building on previous successes, including payment of backlog gratuity and pension for retired civil servants.

Speaker Bathiya Wesley commended the Governor for the budget presentation, assuring speedy passage for implementation.

The assembly committed the bill to the Finance, Budget and Appropriation Committee for scrutiny.

Fintiri expressed appreciation for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative branches, hoping to maintain collaboration in the interest of democracy and service to the people.