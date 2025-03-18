Fintiri Partners with Global Organizations, Northeast Ambassadors to Address Key Challenges in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State recently joined the Northeast Ambassadors Group and representatives from world-renowned organizations in a high-level meeting focused on tackling critical challenges in the state.

Discussions centered on developing sustainable solutions in key areas, including refugee and internally displaced persons (IDP) welfare, security enhancement, local governance, and infrastructure development. Recognizing the urgency of these issues, the meeting served as a strategic step toward mobilizing international support and resources for lasting progress.

The event brought together ambassadors and representatives from leading international organizations and donor agencies, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), Australia, Belgium, Canada, ECHO, the European Union (EU), Egypt, FAO, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UNDP, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNODC, the United States, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Bank.

Governor Fintiri was accompanied by key members of his administration, including Mr. Robert Ahidjo, Adviser on World Bank and Development Agencies; Mrs. Asamau Asmau Durnin, Adviser on NGOs; and Bello Hamman Diram, Honorable Commissioner for the Ministry of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Services.

This engagement underscores Governor Fintiri’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging global expertise to drive sustainable development in Adamawa State. The outcomes of this meeting are expected to yield transformative improvements, paving the way for stability, resilience, and long-term growth.