Fintiri launches N3bn business initiative for 60,000 women, youths in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has introduced the Fintiri Business Wallet initiative, a new programme aimed at empowering 60,000 women and youths in the state by injecting N3 billion into the local economy.

The initiative is designed to provide financial support for residents to establish sustainable businesses, promoting economic growth and resilience across Adamawa.

The governor announced the plan during a meeting with stakeholders from the Hong Local Government Area at the Government House in Yola.

He said the support programme will be rolled out progressively, beginning immediately and running through December 2024.

Addressing questions about civil servants’ salaries, Governor Fintiri clarified the application of PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax, noting that standard deductions had resumed following a two-month suspension during the initial phase of the new minimum wage implementation.

During the meeting, a request for the establishment of the Hoba chiefdom was also presented. Governor Fintiri assured the stakeholders that he would review the proposal and evaluate its feasibility.