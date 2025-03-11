Fintiri Hails Diri on Road, Housing Projects in Bayelsa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has commended his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, for what he described as an impressive five years in office.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new Commissioners’ Quarters and a dual carriageway in New Yenagoa City as part of Diri’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, Fintiri praised his leadership and commitment to infrastructure development.

He stated that leaders who invest in infrastructure demonstrate a genuine interest in the people’s well-being.

“Anyone who provides infrastructure serves the greatest number of people. Senator Diri has etched his name as a governor doing wonders in Bayelsa and has cultivated special friendships across the country.”

Fintiri noted that Yenagoa had undergone significant transformation and congratulated Bayelsa residents on the progress.

“This development is fairly distributed across the state. My brother, you have done what everybody knows is good for this state. Despite the challenges of Bayelsa’s difficult terrain, you have responded to the people’s needs and made your party, the PDP, proud.”

In his remarks, Governor Diri thanked the host communities of Onopa and Amarata for their cooperation, which ensured the smooth execution of the projects.

“For any city to grow, it must be properly planned. From day one, Yenagoa has been peaceful, and with your support, we have been able to perform.”

Diri also directed Lubrik Construction Company to extend the road to link the Tombia-Airport Road for better accessibility, with completion expected by year-end.

The Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Perepuighe Biewari, described the housing project as a milestone that would boost infrastructure and economic growth.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, highlighted that the city was designed to accelerate planned housing development, complete with essential amenities.

“The 2.1 km dual carriageway will improve movement, enhance aesthetics, and attract economic growth.”

Teibowei expressed confidence that the project would facilitate security and boost Bayelsa’s economy.