Fintiri establishes 7 new chiefdoms, emirates

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the creation of seven new chiefdoms and emirates in the state.

The new chiefdoms and emirates, which were announced during a statewide broadcast on Monday, include the Huba Chiefdom with its headquarters in Hong, the Madagali Chiefdom with its headquarters in Gulak, the Michika Chiefdom with its headquarters in Michika, the Fufore Emirate with headquartered in Fufore, the Gombi Chiefdom with its headquarters in Gombi, the Yungur Chiefdom with its headquarters in Dumne, and the Maiha Emirate headquartered in Maiha.

According to the governor, the Huba Chiefdom, Madagali Chiefdom, Michika Chiefdom, and Fufore Emirate have been granted Second-Class status, while the Gombi Chiefdom, Yungur Chiefdom, and Maiha Emirate have been granted Third-Class status.

“The creation of these new chiefdoms and emirates is aimed at repositioning the traditional institution and enhancing its role in promoting peace, security, and development in the state,” the governor said.

Fintiri explained that the move was also expected to provide more centres for dispute resolution, improve governance in ungoverned spaces, and strengthen social cohesion.

He noted that the traditional institution plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in the state, and that the creation of the new chiefdoms and emirates would help to further strengthen this institution.

He expressed his appreciation for the support of the citizens of Adamawa State and highlighted the achievements of his administration in 2024.

The governor noted that his administration had made significant progress in infrastructure development, social sector investments, and security improvements, and that these achievements have had a positive impact on the lives of citizens.

He assured that his administration would continue to respond positively to genuine demands and agitations from other nationalities in the state.

He noted that the creation of the new chiefdoms and emirates was already gazetted and now part of the state’s statutory repository, and that his administration would continue to work towards addressing the demands and agitations of all nationalities in the state.

The governor reflected on the achievements of his administration in 2024, describing it as a “season of harvest” for the state.

He expressed his pride in the progress made and looked forward to an even more prosperous 2025.