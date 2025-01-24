Fintiri Donates N50m to Nigerian Legion

Members of the Nigerian Legion, led by the Chairman of the Adamawa State Chapter, Warrant Officer Ali Muhammad, visited the Government House, Yola, to launch the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem.

During the event, Warrant Officer Muhammad called for increased support for the legion and the families of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri thanked everyone who attended the occasion and acknowledged the sacrifices of those who paid the ultimate price for the nation’s peace and stability.

SPONSOR AD

He announced that all members of the legion would now receive free hospital treatment in the state, encouraged them to utilize the skills acquisition centers, and donated the sum of 50 million Naira to the legion.

The governor emphasized the importance of unity and peace, urging an end to all forms of insurgency, including the activities of Lakurawa, bandits, farmer-herder conflicts, and Boko Haram.

He called on citizens to embrace one another and work collectively to move the country forward, citing examples from other nations where development is driven by technological advancements.

Governor Fintiri reiterated the need for collective efforts to resolve the crises challenging the country while honoring the sacrifices of the fallen heroes who dedicated their lives to ensuring a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.