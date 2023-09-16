Fintiri celebrates Bamanga @ 88

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has sent greetings to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governor…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has sent greetings to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of the defunct Gongola State, on the occasion of his 88th birthday anniversary.

In a statement released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday, Fintiri described Tukur as a great citizen of Nigeria whose ideas and contributions to the nation and humanity in general remain a reference point in the positive discourse of Nigeria’s progress, unity, and stability.

“Adamawa State celebrates this elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour to the State; The accomplishments he recorded and leadership he demonstrated in his political career and business world have continued to inspire the younger generation to commit to the growth and development of the nation,” he said.

The governor also noted that during Tukur’s tenure as National Chairman of the PDP, he ensured unity in the face of daunting challenges.

He praised Tukur for his leadership and contribution to the party, and his commitment to the cause of progress and unity in Nigeria.

Fintiri went on to offer prayers for blessings, mercies, and protection upon the life and all endeavors of the elder-statesman.

The Governor also noted Tukur’s fatherly advice during some difficult periods of the State’s development, and urged him to continue to avail his wealth of experience and knowledge to Adamawa and the nation, especially in the current efforts to address the economic challenges bedeviling the country.

“I wish you good health, God’s protection, and success in all your endeavors, sir,” Governor Fintiri concluded.

Tukur is widely recognized as an accomplished statesman who has made significant contributions to the development of Nigeria.

