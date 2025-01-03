Fintiri appoints chiefs, emirs for new emirates

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the selection of seven new chiefs and emirs for chiefdoms and emirates recently created in the state.

The newly selected Royal Highnesses are Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu as Emir of Fufore, Barrister Alheri B. Nyako as Tol Huba, Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga as Mbege Ka Michika, Dr Ali Danburam (MBBS, FWACP, FCCP) as Ptil Madagali, Aggrey Ali as Kumu of Gombi, Ahmadu Saibaru as Emir of Maiha, and John Dio as Gubo Yungur.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the new majesties, emphasising that their selections were based on merit and their popularity among the people.

He urged them to be fair, honest, and responsible in their duties. The approval takes effect immediately.