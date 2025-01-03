✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Fintiri appoints chiefs, emirs for new emirates

governor ahmadu umaru fintiri of adamawa state
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state
    By Amina Abdullahi

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the selection of seven new chiefs and emirs for chiefdoms and emirates recently created in the state.

The newly selected Royal Highnesses are Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu as Emir of Fufore, Barrister Alheri B. Nyako as Tol Huba, Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga as Mbege Ka Michika, Dr Ali Danburam (MBBS, FWACP, FCCP) as Ptil Madagali, Aggrey Ali as Kumu of Gombi, Ahmadu Saibaru as Emir of Maiha, and John Dio as Gubo Yungur.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the new majesties, emphasising that their selections were based on merit and their popularity among the people.

SPONSOR AD

He urged them to be fair, honest, and responsible in their duties. The approval takes effect immediately.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories