Fintechs accelerating financial inclusion — Gov Sani

Kaduna State governor, Sen. Uba Sani, has stated that the introduction of FinTech in the country has helped reduce citizens that are unabanked.

Speaking during the launch of the eTranzact products in Abuja, the governor noted that the needy and vulnerable Nigerians have tremendous gains to get from the eTranzact payment platform with the introduction of their new innovative solutions, Credo and PocketMoni.

He said his government’s effort had put many poor and vulnerable indigenes and residents of Kaduna State on the path of prosperity.

“As of today, we have close to 3 million people in Kaduna State benefiting from eTranzact platform because of its easy accessibility to a wide range of people, regardless of their localities.”

He stated that signing of the executive bill on eTranzact banking was the first act he performed as governor of the State after he assumed office in May 2023, saying he was already concerned that over 70% of Nigerians were financially excluded, which he said constituted a cog in the economic and social progress of the people.

The governor enjoined the federal and state governments in Nigeria to maximise the benefits derivable from eTranzact platform with a view to achieving economic prosperity for the people.