Finidi, Onigbinde, others vie for Coach of the Month award

The Head Coach of Enyimba and assistant coach to the Super Eagles, Finidi George, is one of four candidates for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Coach of the Month award for the months of March and April.

Bendel Insurance Head Coach Monday Odigie – who won the award in January and February – made the shortlist for the award for the third time this season, having led his side to an unbeaten run in seven match days, and a continued run towards a possible unbeaten season.

Finidi bagged his second nomination following impressive wins away at Kwara United and El-Kanemi Warriors, and just one defeat in his last seven games.

Remo Stars’ Daniel Ogunmodede and Doma United’s Akinade Onigbinde are two of the other managers also nominated following their exploits with their clubs.

With the most recent award taking into account the months of March and April 2023, the monthly honours aim to commend the work of the league’s top actors.

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA), who oversee the NPFL monthly awards, claim that because just two rounds of games were played in March, it was combined with April in the evaluation process.

It will be recalled that due to Nigeria’s national elections, the NPFL took a three-week break from February and resumed on March 25.