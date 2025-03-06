Finidi, Ogunmodede talk tough as 2025 NPFL title race intensifies

As the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race reaches a critical stage, the managers of the top two teams are not backing down, with just 11 games left in the season.

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, remains confident that his team can still challenge league leaders Remo Stars for the title, despite trailing by 11 points.

Finidi, a former Super Eagles star and coach, pointed to his team’s recent form as a reason for optimism. Rivers United have secured two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches, showing signs of resilience and determination.

SPONSOR AD

Finidi emphasized that Remo Stars are not immune to setbacks, and any slip-ups could provide an opportunity for Rivers United to close the gap.

“We will fight. In this league, anything can happen. We had a bad run in two or three games, which held us back. But we will fight till the end. Nothing is easy at this point. Nobody knows what is going to happen,” Finidi said.

“Having one point is not bad. We will see how we can go back home and consolidate and pick the maximum three points.”

Finidi, who led Enyimba to their ninth NPFL title in 2023, is confident that Rivers United can still win the league title and is focusing on taking it one game at a time.

“We are not looking at Remo. We will be focused on each game as it comes,” Finidi said.

Rivers United will battle Niger Tornadoes on Sunday in the NPFL.

Similarly, Remo Stars’ technical adviser, Daniel Ogunmodede, has assured fans that his team will fight for every remaining point in the league.

The Sky Blue Stars are on the brink of making history as they push for their first-ever NPFL title.

In their next fixture, Remo Stars will face a tough challenge against Bendel Insurance. Ogunmodede acknowledged the impressive form of the Benin Arsenals but remains confident in his team’s ability to maintain their title charge.

“We are left with 33 points in the league and we are going for every point in the league which is more important to us,” Ogunmodede told the club’s media.