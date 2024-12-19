Finidi George downplays Rivers Utd’s top spot in NPFL table

Rivers United coach Finidi George has downplayed the importance of his team’s current position at the top of the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) table.

Despite leading the league by two points after 17 matches, the 53-year-old former Super Eagles star insists he is not focusing on the title race.

“I don’t look at the league table because the difference is not much. This week you’re on top, and if you fail to win, you slip,” Finidi stated after their latest match.

Rivers United reclaimed the top spot on Sunday with a 2-1 comeback victory over Kwara United in Port Harcourt. Goals from Timothy Zechariah and David Benjamin in the second half overturned an early deficit, securing the crucial win. The result, combined with a 1-1 draw between their closest rivals, Remo Stars, and Ikorodu City, allowed Rivers United to return to the summit.

Finidi commended his players for their determination and fighting spirit. “It’s been a long time since we scored two goals. Coming back from a goal down shows the beautiful spirit of the players. I told them before kick-off it was going to be tough. We conceded but fought back, and I give them kudos for that,” he said.

However, the coach remains cautious about the tight nature of the league standings. “The league is very close, and we need to remain focused,” he added.

Rivers United, the 2022 NPFL champions, will aim to extend their lead when they travel to Lafia to face Nasarawa United on Saturday.