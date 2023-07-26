‘Find natural solutions to climate change crisis’

Stakeholders in the environment sector have urged Nigerians to find natural solutions to the climate change crisis engulfing the country. The Director General of the…

Stakeholders in the environment sector have urged Nigerians to find natural solutions to the climate change crisis engulfing the country.

The Director General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr Joseph Onoja, at a two-day workshop in Abuja on Strengthening Civil Society Voices on Climate Justice in Nigeria and the Inauguration of the Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance, said nature should be at the heart of every development agenda in Nigeria.

He said, “As we witness the increasing impacts of climate change on our planet, it is essential that we come together to address this global challenge as a united force. Climate change is not a distant threat; it is here, affecting lives and livelihoods across our nation.”

He insisted that climate justice is not just an environmental issue but a matter of social equity and human rights.

“The consequences of climate change disproportionately affect vulnerable communities and marginalised populations, amplifying existing inequalities. As we strive to create a sustainable future, we must remember that climate justice demands that no one is left behind, that no community is sacrificed for the sake of progress. This is the essence of climate justice.

“In every corner of our country, communities are feeling the impacts of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and changing climates. But as we gather here, we also find hope – hope in the power of collective action and the potential for transformative change,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Kuyole, Programme Officer for Africa on Climate Change at the Ford Foundation, said the focus of the meeting was ensuring that there is fairness, equity, inclusiveness and rights of the climate change that has impacted communities and people, particularly women and young people.

He said, “But the most important of these conversations is that we know it is not just a problem but it is about finding solutions. Communities have lived in harmony with nature for many centuries so they are part of the solution. There’s a lot of indigenous knowledge on how communities have lived in harmony with nature so it is important that as we try to find solutions to the climate problems, some indigenous knowledge is also harnessed.”

