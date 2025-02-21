Financial Planning Skills Institute hosts 2025 Mandatory Continuity Professional workshop

Over 2,000 financial experts converged on Abuja as the Financial Planning Skills Institute (FPSI), Nigeria, today, charts a new course for the Future of Financial Planning and Analysis in Nigeria and Africa.

The Financial Planning Skills Institute (FPSI), Nigeria’s apex body for financial planning and analysis, hosts its 2025 Mandatory Continuing Professional Workshop (MCPW) in Gudu District, Abuja.

The event, a compulsory professional development programme for all licensed financial analysts and planners in Nigeria, reaffirmed FPSI’s role as the Sector Skills Council for Financial Planning and Analysis in the country.

The highlight of the occasion includes the induction of new members, the investiture of new presidents of FPSI’s awarding bodies, the presentation of newly developed National Occupational Standards (NOS) for financial planners and analysts, and the conferment of the prestigious National Honour on Financial Integrity/Innovation/Intervention (nfi) awards on distinguished individuals who have significantly contributed to financial integrity, innovation and intervention in Nigeria and Africa.

The Financial Planning Skills Institute (FPSI) serves as the regulatory and standard-setting body overseeing financial planning and analysis qualifications in Nigeria. FPSI works through its two recognised awarding bodies: the Association of Financial Analysts of Nigeria (AFAn) – The oldest and most recognised professional body for financial analysts in Nigeria, awarding the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification and the Accredited Financial Planners Association (AFPA) recognised professional body responsible for Chartered Financial Planner (CFP) qualifications in Nigeria.

The annual MCPW is a mandatory requirement for all licensed professionals in the field, ensuring that financial analysts and planners maintain their competencies, stay updated with industry best practices, and adhere to ethical financial standards.

The event also marked the investiture of new leadership for the two awarding bodies which include, Mr Muhammad Alhassan Abdullahi, nfi, FCFA, who was sworn-in as the 5th President of the Association of Financial Analysts of Nigeria (AFAn), taking over from Dr Yusuf I. Karaye, FCFA and Mrs Khadijat Ahmed, CFP, CFA, as the President of the Accredited Financial Planners Association (AFPA), who succeeded Dr Abdullahi Ya’u, nfi, FCFA, CFP.

The newly sworn-in presidents, in their respective acceptance speeches, assured their commitments towards advancing the professional development of financial analysts and planners in Nigeria, fostering innovation in the financial sector, and strengthening regulatory compliance within the profession.

One of the most ground-breaking moments of the event was the official presentation of the newly developed National Occupational Standards (NOS) Levels 5, 6, 7, and 8 for Financial Planning and Analysis in Nigeria.

The FPSI had earlier, submitted these standards to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for recognition, marking a major milestone in the institutionalization of financial planning and analysis as a structured, competency-based professional career path in Nigeria.

With these new occupational standards, financial analysts and planners can now obtain qualifications aligned with the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), making their certifications more structured, competitive, and internationally recognised.

Also, in line with its commitment to upholding ethical standards and fostering financial excellence, the FPSI conferred the most prestigious financial award in Nigeria – the National Honour on Financial Integrity/Innovation/Intervention (nfi) Awards on 13 distinguished professionals and institutions.

The NFI Award, which was introduced to recognise outstanding contributions to financial integrity, innovation, and intervention, underwent a rigorous selection process. After an open call for nominations, collection of entries, and a careful screening process by the independent selection committee, the FPSI Council gave final approval to about a dozen awardees which includes; His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II (Financial Innovation and Integrity Category) for his transformational contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry, particularly in introducing non-interest banking and championing ethical banking reforms during his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

are Amb. Patrick Onwura Nzechukwu (Financial Integrity Category), who was recognised for his unparalleled contributions to professionalising internal auditing in the West African region and his advocacy for financial transparency and best auditing practices and Prof. S. A. S. Aruwa (Financial Innovation Category) for his groundbreaking research contributions in public sector accounting and governance, shaping financial policy and transparency in Nigeria.

Also, the outgoing AFPA’s President, Dr Abdullahi Ya’u, was awarded the (Financial Intervention Category) for his exceptional role in establishing financial planning and analysis as a professional discipline in Nigeria and Africa, and for his contributions to shaping financial competency frameworks, while Alhaji Nuruddeen Abdulkadir Bature was conferred with (Financial Intervention Category) for his significant contributions to job creation through the expansion of Basma Agric Processing Ltd and for his financial sponsorship of scholarship programs for underprivileged communities in Kano.

Other distinguished awardees were also honoured for their efforts in financial transparency, ethical banking, investment reforms, and economic development.

In another landmark announcement, FPSI declared its commitment to anchoring the establishment of the first African regional body for financial planners and analysts – the African Federation of Financial Planners and Analysts Organisations (AFPAO).

The proposed AFPAO will serve as a continental standard-setting body for financial planning and analysis qualifications, ensuring that financial analysts and planners across Africa operate under a unified framework that aligns with international best practices and regional economic integration efforts.

This initiative marks a bold step in strengthening Africa’s financial sector, fostering intra-African collaboration, and positioning the continent as a key player in global financial governance.

With over 2,000 attendees participating both physically and virtually, the 2025 FPSI MCPW and induction ceremony solidified its position as Nigeria’s premier gathering of financial professionals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

FPSI’s Director-General, Dr Abdullahi Ya’u, PhD, FCFA, FCNA, CFP in his remarks, emphasised the Institute’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence, capacity building, and financial industry reform.

He reiterated that FPSI will continue to work closely with NBTE, regulatory agencies, and industry leaders to ensure financial planning and analysis remain an integral part of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

As FPSI continues to expand its influence both locally and internationally, financial professionals in Nigeria and across Africa are set to benefit from increased standardisation, improved certification frameworks, and broader career prospects.