Financial literacy key to sustaining SMEs — Experts

Young entrepreneurs have been urged to embrace financial literacy in order to sustain their businesses.

This advice was given in Lagos during three-day training facilitated by PAC Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), arm of Pan-African Capital Holdings. Young entrepreneurs were trained on financial advisory, creating a market for businesses and finance management.

The Group MD/CEO, Pan African Capital Holdings, Mr. Chris Oshiafi, said young entrepreneurs needed to be trained at the early stage, stressing that some of them lack mentorship amid challenges facing Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

According to him, “Today you will find out that a lot of small businesses are not grounded in the idea of finance, managing and creating a market for their business.

“The idea behind PAC Foundation is to give opportunity and train young entrepreneurs on basic concepts needed to start, build up a business, and achieve strong corporate governance.”

He noted that the training is the plot step, stressing that the PAC Foundation is aiming to reach out to more young entrepreneurs across the country.

“The truth is that we need more small SMEs for us to get youths out of the street and get employment,” he said.

He noted that raising young entrepreneurs is a section that is focused on empowerment.

One of the facilitators, the Chief Operating Officer, Ziza Digital, Agbons Igiewe, highlighted that young entrepreneurs in Nigeria are facing challenges such as getting the right customers to actually buy their products due to lack of network, lack of perfect branding that big organizations usually do and marketing of their products and services.

Another facilitator, Co-CEO, Printivo Limited, Mr. Temitope Ekundayo said it is a long journey building a business, urging young entrepreneurs to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

He also called on undergraduates to start thinking of alternatives while in school.

“It’s a very great initiative by PAC Foundation. Young entrepreneurs must be prepared for the challenges ahead. Think about your idea much more critically. Think about how you’re going to grow your business and then your revenue. Think about the model you’re using to make money. Think about your operations to people you will hire, and the customers you want to target. These should be enough to get these young entrepreneurs into market,” he said.

