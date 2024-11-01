Finalists emerge in Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

Umutu Secondary School Umutu and Ogbomro Grammar School Ogbomro have qualified for the final of this year’s Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals’ Cup championship.

By this development, there will be a new champion at this year’s edition after the two semi-final matches were played in Ogwashi-Uku and Oleh.

The competition which is in its 7th edition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in partnership with the Delta State Government.

At the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, Umutu Secondary School Umutu, fought hard for their place in the final, securing a 1-0 win against Utagbe-gbe Government School, Kwale, leaving their opponent with only the third place trophy to fight for.

However, it was a different story at Oleh Township Stadium, Oldham, where Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, whitewashed their opponents 3-0 to set up the final with Umutu Secondary School.

The final of the grassroots competition which is in its 7th edition, will be held on Thursday, November at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba with the third place match serving as the curtain raiser.

Tony Pemu, CEO Hideaplus the four teams expected to feature in the Third Place and Final are to arrive in Asaba on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 in preparation for the matches.

“We have written them and our preparations are in top gear for a quality final on November 7,” he said.