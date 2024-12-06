Finalists emerge in Spires 5-Aside as Elaho, Ilaboya laud organisers

After pulsating semi-final matches on Wednesday, the two teams that will face-off in the final of this year’s Spires 5-Aside football tournament in Lagos have emerged.

The final of the tournament comes up this Saturday between All Saints FC and White Tigers of Lagos Island at the lush green Stable Pitch, formerly Union Bank Sports Complex, Surulere.

A former Edo State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, who was the Special Guest of honour commended the organisers for taking the tournament to a new level.

“First, I am fascinated with the ambience of the tournament. I like the setting and the creativity behind it. This is absolutely a new level for street soccer tournaments in Nigeria and I must salute Spires Media for making this happen.

“Such a competition is all we need to propagate the true essence of grassroots football development in the country,” said the former Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

In the same vein, a former Nigerian international, Friday Elaho, said Spires Media has positively impacted on how tournaments are organized in Nigeria.

The ex- international who mentored the finalists in their camp arranged by the organisers praised the creativity and innovation brought into the tournament.

“Honestly I am thrilled with the organisation of this tournament. I can see a lot of creativity in their organisation and players’ welfare,” said ‘Elastic’ Elaho.

Meanwhile, the winner will smile home with N5m cash prize while the first and second runners-up would receive N3million and N1million respectively.