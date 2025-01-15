Final-year student shot dead in Akwa Ibom

A final-year Higher National Diploma (HND) student of Computer Science in Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, has been shot dead.

It was gathered that the victim simply identified as Prince was shot by unidentified gunmen at about 1am on Wednesday.

He was murdered along Abuja Street in Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpene local government area.

SPONSOR AD

The deceased was waiting to be mobilized for the National Youth Service Scheme when he was killed.

Sources said gunmen invaded the compound where the deceased was, walked straight to the room of the victim, shot him in the abdomen and left him in the pool of his blood.

One source said the girlfriend of the deceased who was with him when the incident happened raised the alarm which attracted neighbours who rushed the victim to the hospital.

“The gunmen didn’t steal anything from the house. They did not even rob anybody in the compound. They just shot him and escaped.”

“I met the victim yesterday at about 4pm with his girlfriend. Both of them wore facemasks. Jovially, I asked them why they were dressed in that manner, and we all laughed.

“The victim was very popular in the neighbourhood and a strong member of choral group in his church. We are shocked the way he died,” the source stated.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the incident, saying robbers and cultists operated in the area and robbed the compound where the victim was shot dead.

“Information at our disposal is that there was robbery and cult operations in the area. They invaded and robbed where they shot somebody who was later identified as a student. But investigation is ongoing,” She stated.