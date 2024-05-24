✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Final year female student commits suicide in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of Favour Ugwuka, a final year student of English in the Ebonyi State University, who committed…

    By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of Favour Ugwuka, a final year student of English in the Ebonyi State University, who committed suicide allegedly after her name was missing from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) list.

The state command’s spokesman, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told Daily Trust on Thursday via phone that, “Yes, there is a reported incident of a student who committed suicide at the Ebonyi State University. We will commence investigation into the matter tomorrow.”

Our correspondent learnt that the student committed suicide in her hostel at the Ishieke Campus of the university in Abakaliki.

A friend of the deceased, Nwome, said, “Favour was my classmate and best friend in the English Department. She passed all her courses except one, which she repeatedly failed due to alleged issues with the lecturer handling the course.”

In a short video on social media, a woman, purportedly the deceased’s mother, blamed a lecturer for her daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, the university authorities did not issue a statement regarding the matter.

 

