Fifth Chukker announces 2025 polo calendar across four continents

The prestigious Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in Kaduna has unveiled its tournament calendar for the 2025 season, featuring a lineup of high-profile polo events in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Argentina.

According to a statement released to Polo Royals, the season kicks off next month with the Easter/Eid Polo Tournament, scheduled for April 11-14, 2024, at the Kangimi Resort in Kaduna, marking the conclusion of both Christian and Islamic festivities.

Following this, the club will host its annual Children’s Day celebration and the much-anticipated Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Tournament from May 23 to June 1, 2025. This flagship event raises funds from sponsors, partners, and well-meaning individuals in support of UNICEF campaigns for underprivileged and vulnerable children in Kaduna State and its environs. The Charity Shield’s grand finale will take place in England on July 12, 2025, during the Access Bank United Kingdom Polo Day.

The Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup, another marquee tournament, will run from October 20-26, 2025, at Kangimi Resort, featuring top Nigerian polo patrons and international professional players. This event also serves as a platform for the Pink Polo campaign, raising awareness about breast cancer among women.

Fifth Chukker will then take its polo prowess to South America, participating in the Argentina Polo Experience from November 11 to December 3, 2025. The season will conclude back home with the Christmas Friendly Polo Tournament from December 26-28 and the New Year Mini Polo Tournament on December 31, 2025.

Beyond these scheduled events, Fifth Chukker teams will also compete in major local tournaments, including those in Kano, Jos, and the Keffi Pony Tournament in Nasarawa State.

Founded in 2001, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club is West Africa’s premier equestrian destination, spanning 3,000 hectares within the scenic Kangimi Resort. The club continues to attract elite players and international spectators who appreciate the rich heritage of this regal sport.