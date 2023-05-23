FIFA WWC: Talents, potentials only don’t win games — Imuran

In order for Nigeria to perform superbly as a team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Super Falcons defender Rofiat Imuran has stated that…

In order for Nigeria to perform superbly as a team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Super Falcons defender Rofiat Imuran has stated that each member of the national team would require more quality or potential.

Nigeria is drawn in Group B of the Women’s World Cup, alongside co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants the Republic of Ireland.

Before the Australia/New Zealand tournament, which begins on July 20 and lasts through August 20, the Stade de Reims defender stated she planned to put in a lot of effort to improve every day.

“Talents and potentials only don’t win games, talent is important, but you have to have a very strong mentality, train hard and also work hard on match days,” the defender said according to The Super Falcons Show.

“It’s always a great honour to play for the Super Falcons,” the 18-year-old continued, “It has been a dream come true, and I want to keep working hard to keep moving with the squad.

“I strive to better myself everyday and always want to win. I am very happy with my growth and just hoping it will get better.

“Keeping my mentality intact for the big games is very key at this stage, because I believe I am ready for the challenges ahead.” Imuran added.

Since putting up a sterling performance for the Falconets at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, Imuran has risen to the senior team where she has continued to be an integral part of the team.

The Super Falcons will kick off its campaign on July 21 against Canada, before taking on co-host Australia on July 27 and then, the Republic of Ireland four days later.