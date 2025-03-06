FIFA talent development scheme: Jibril confident in Nigeria’s path to success

Nasiru Jibril, the coordinator of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) in Nigeria, has expressed optimism about the country’s football future, stating that the initiative has already made a significant impact since its introduction in 2023.

The TDS, designed to create a sustainable pathway for long-term player development and maximize opportunities for talent discovery, has been actively implemented in Nigeria. Following a workshop in December 2023, which included representatives from all states, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) launched a nationwide scouting program across ten states to identify promising young players.

Jibril, speaking to thenff.com, highlighted the success of the program, emphasizing its role in helping Nigeria rediscover its potential in youth football.

“Without a doubt, the TDS is the best thing to happen to player discovery and development in Nigeria in a long time,” he said. “With FIFA now organizing the U17 World Cup annually for both boys and girls, it’s crucial to have players as young as 13 or 14 training together before they reach U17 level.”

He pointed to the recent friendly matches between Nigeria’s U15 team and Morocco in Rabat as evidence of the program’s viability. “Watching our U15 boys play against Morocco reinforced my belief that the TDS is achievable and beneficial for Nigeria. With the U17 AFCON also becoming an annual event, the TDS will be invaluable for our coaches and teams.”

Jibril, a former Nigeria U17 international and senior team player, also stressed the importance of international exposure for young players.

“We need to organize more camps and international matches for our U15 teams to give them the experience they need at a young age. This will not only help us reclaim our past glory in youth tournaments but also set the stage for even greater achievements in the future.”

The TDS has already seen tangible results, with three phases of national camping exercises conducted and 48 players selected from the scouting program. These players are now part of an official NFF database, created using Google Forms, to ensure easy access for coaches and handlers whenever needed.