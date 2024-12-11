FIFA, SWAN congratulate Sanusi on reappointment as NFF Gen Sec

World football governing body, FIFA, has formally congratulated Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on his reappointment as General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for another three-year term.

In a letter signed by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, FIFA lauded Dr. Sanusi’s reappointment, emphasizing the significance of his role in shaping the governance and success of Nigerian football.

“This role is essential to the governance, daily operations, and long-term success of your association, and your expertise will be instrumental in advancing your federation’s goals in Nigeria and Africa,” Grafström wrote.

He added that FIFA’s Member Associations Chief, Elkhan Mammadov, along with Gelson Fernandes and the FIFA team, are ready to collaborate with Dr. Sanusi and the NFF to support their developmental goals. Grafström also expressed eagerness to meet Dr. Sanusi to discuss joint efforts to make football accessible and inspiring to communities in Nigeria and beyond.

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) also hailed Dr. Sanusi’s reappointment. In a letter signed by Secretary-General Ikenna Okonkwo, SWAN described the decision as a recognition of Dr. Sanusi’s dedication to football development.

“We are confident that you deserve even higher positions in football and sports administration, both within and outside Nigeria,” the letter read.

Daily Trust learnt that Sanusi was been given a new contract from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2027. He was first appointed in 2015.