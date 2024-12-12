✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Fifa confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host

The 2034 men’s football World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, while Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be joint hosts for the 2030 tournament, world governing body Fifa has confirmed.

Three matches in the 2030 tournament will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark 100 years of the competition.

The hosts for both World Cups were confirmed at Wednesday’s Extraordinary Fifa Congress meeting following a vote.

All 211 of Fifa’s member nations were represented at the meeting over a video link. The hosts for both tournaments, and of the 2030 centenary celebrations, were confirmed via two separate votes.

The first selected Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina as the centenary hosts. The second confirmed the three hosts for 2030, as well as Saudi Arabia being awarded the 2034 tournament.

 

