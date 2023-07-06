Fidelity Bank takes Non-oil expo to US

Fidelity Bank Plc. has announced plans to host the second Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) conference, to be held in Houston, Texas, the…

Fidelity Bank Plc. has announced plans to host the second Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) conference, to be held in Houston, Texas, the United States, which would be used to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitate integrations to global supply-chain networks.

The expo which is the brainchild of leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc., will host leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and FinTech sectors in Nigeria and the United States as participants would explore partnership, co-creation and foreign direct investment opportunities.

The maiden edition of the FITCC was held in London, the United Kingdom, last November. It was learnt that this year’s edition would be held on October 24 – 25.

Situating the critical role FITCC plays in the bank’s export trade strategy, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc., Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, stated that, “Fidelity Bank is very much invested in supporting export trade and has consistently demonstrated this by the interventions and innovations that we bring to the space. Beyond the instrument of financing, some of our key interventions in the space revolve around business management capacity development with initiatives like the Export Management Programme (EMP) which we host in partnership with the Lagos Business School and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and market access development initiatives like FITCC.”

