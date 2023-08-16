Fidelity Bank distributes food packs to Benue IDPs

The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has distributed over 1,200 food packs to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State. Divisional Head, Brand and…

The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has distributed over 1,200 food packs to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Meksley Nwagboh, during the distribution exercise at the IDP camp situated beside Federal Housing Estate in North Bank metropolis of Makurdi, noted that the gesture in furtherance of its ongoing commitment to eliminate hunger among vulnerable persons in the society.

Nwagboh explained that the Fidelity Food Bank is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the bank designed to reach out to vulnerable persons and reduce the effect of hunger.

He said that the event, which took place on Thursday was executed in partnership with the Hyacinth Alia Foundation and the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

“The vision of the bank is to reach out to the less privileged communities through our partner organisations who identify with these communities. In Benue State, we are partnering with the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

“So, as I speak with you, over 24,000 Fidelity food packs have been distributed to communities across the country to help cushion the effect of hunger, which has become a global issue,” he stated.

Commenting on the initiative, the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Innovation Strategies, Special Duties, Development, Policy, and Planning, Fidelis Unongo, commended Fidelity Bank for their donation and also appealed to IDPs to exercise patience, noting that the Governor was aware of their requests and working to ensure that they get settled back to their ancestral homes.

On his part, the Chairman of the IDP Camp, Abraham Tar, who spoke in Tiv, commended Fidelity Bank for their kind gesture and promised to ensure that the items donated gets to the desired beneficiaries even as he appealed to donors to also look into the health condition of the IDPs, especially women and children.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries, Msurshima Kunde, Comfort Iorfa and Terundu Shima applauded Fidelity Bank for their kind gesture and appealed for increased health services at the camp to enable them access quality healthcare services.

