FIDA secures 70 gender-based violence convictions in Yobe

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Yobe State has secured 70 convictions in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases following the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law.

Chairperson of FIDA Yobe, Barrister Aisha Isah, disclosed this during a Policy Implementation Workshop on Child Protection and VAAP Law, organised by CARE Nigeria.

She noted that since Governor Mai Mala Buni assented to the Child Protection Law in 2022, the prosecution of rape and other GBV cases has become more effective.

According to Barrister Aisha, the convictions range from life imprisonment to sentences of 25, 15, and 10 years, depending on the severity of the crimes.

She reiterated FIDA’s commitment to protecting the rights of women and children while ensuring that perpetrators face justice.

CARE Nigeria’s Yobe State Area Manager, Abubakar Abatcha, said the workshop aims to address challenges, opportunities and strategies for strengthening mandatory GBV case reporting and prosecution.