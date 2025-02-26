Fibromyalgia: The pain behind closed doors in Nigeria

In Nigeria, where cultural beliefs and religious interpretations often shape health narratives, fibromyalgia is an enigma. It is an invisible illness characterised by chronic pain, fatigue and cognitive fog. Yet, the pain isn’t just physical, it’s the emotional burden of being misunderstood, judged, and dismissed. In a society that views illness through a spiritual lens, those with fibromyalgia are caught in a web of cultural misconceptions and societal stigma.

Many Nigerians believe that chronic pain is spiritual warfare—a curse or attack from witches. Others think it’s punishment for a lack of faith, leaving sufferers to question their spirituality rather than seek medical help. This belief drives many to religious houses, searching for deliverance, spending money they can’t afford, and straining relationships. When healing doesn’t come, they are often blamed: “Your faith is not strong enough,” or worse, they are told that someone close—perhaps even a loved one—is behind their suffering.

But the stigma doesn’t stop there. In Nigeria, chronic pain, especially in women, is labelled as ciwo mata—“Woman’s illness”—an excuse for laziness or avoidance of duty. This narrative is even more pronounced with fibromyalgia because it is invisible. No swollen joints, no fever, no visible wounds. Just pain—unseen, unheard and often unacknowledged. People say, “It’s all in your head,” or “You’re just lazy.”

This is the cruel irony of fibromyalgia. It isolates not only the sufferer but also their loved ones. Relationships crumble under the weight of misunderstanding and misplaced judgment. Families fall apart, friendships fade and communities ostracise those whose pain they cannot see.

The stigma of chronic pain in Nigeria is deeply rooted in cultural narratives and religious interpretations. It forces sufferers to remain silent, afraid of being labelled lazy, faithless, or cursed. They internalise the pain, believing it is their fault that they are weak or not trying hard enough. It is a cruel cycle of suffering, shame, and silence.

Breaking this cycle requires cultural change. It demands education, empathy, and open conversations. We need to dismantle the myths linking chronic pain to witchcraft or lack of faith. We must recognise that pain is not a weakness and that fibromyalgia is real, even if invisible.

We need to start listening without judgment, believing without scepticism and supporting without conditions. Living with fibromyalgia is hard enough. The burden of stigma, disbelief, and isolation is a pain no one should bear.

It’s time to break the silence, end the stigma and give a voice to those whose pain has been dismissed for too long.

Dr Engr Elsie Ijorogu-Reed wrote from Abuja