FIBA U-19 Women’s W’Cup: Nigeria draws Portugal, Canada, and China

The road to glory at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup has been decided, as the groups for the tournament’s 16th edition were finalized with Nigeria placed in Group B alongside Portugal, Canada, and China for the mundial.
The 2025 edition of the tournament will take place from July 12 – 20 in Brno, Czechia.
A total of 16 teams were divided into four groups of four. Nigeria will compete in Group B, while fellow African representatives Mali are in Group C alongside France, Australia, and Brazil.
All 16 teams participating in the event will advance to the competition’s Final Phase with a single-elimination format in place from the Round of 16 onwards.
The teams from Group A will face teams from Group B, based on standings within these groups (1st vs 4th – 2nd vs 3rd) and teams from Group C will face teams from Group D.
Three-time defending champions USA will be looking to win an 11th title in this upcoming edition of the competition.
Four other national teams have previously won the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, among those being host nation Czechia who won the competition back in 2001 also hosted in Brno.
The groups are as follows:
Group A: USA, Israel, Hungary, Korea
Group B: Nigeria, Portugal, Canada, China
Group C: Australia, France, Brazil, Mali
Group D: Spain, Czechia, Japan, Argentina
