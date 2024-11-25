FHA halts construction activities in Gwarinpa, other estates in Abuja

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has announced the suspension of all construction activities, including structural development and property building, in its estates located in Gwarinpa, Apo, and Guzape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued over the weekend by the FHA’s Head of Public Affairs, Kenneth Chigelu, the suspension was attributed to unauthorised modifications and violations of approved building plans, including the conversion of residential buildings into commercial properties without proper authorisation.

“The management of the Federal Housing Authority hereby announces the suspension of all developments in its estates in Gwarinpa and Apo/Guzape, Abuja. This includes all construction, structural, and building developments,” the statement said.

Chigelu said the decision aims to restore order and ensure adherence to development control standards.

The FHA disclosed that a review of all building approvals within these estates would be conducted to verify compliance with the stipulated regulations and confirm the legitimacy of approvals granted.

It also warned that noncompliance with the directive would attract strict penalties. Construction activities will remain suspended until the review process is concluded, it added.