FG’s sector-wide initiative yields $1bn to boost local healthcare products – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the collaboration established through the Sector-Wide Compact between the federal government, the 36 state governors, and development partners has mobilised over $1 billion.

The initiative is part of the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain, which aims to boost local production of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imports and creating jobs in the sector.

Shettima spoke at the third National Health Summit of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

Represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Vice President said the initiative had provided direct funding to over 1,000 primary healthcare centres through the revitalised Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF 2.0).

The funds, he said, have also expanded emergency obstetric care, including free cesarean sections and fistula repair surgeries at 30 prequalified hospitals.

Shettima said while policies have been in place, the challenge lies in translating them into actionable results.

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, stressed the importance of the sector-wide approach to developing Nigeria’s medical and pharmaceutical ecosystem.

He noted that the country should aim to produce at least 70% of its healthcare requirements, including medications and equipment, by leveraging a unified approach involving all stakeholders.