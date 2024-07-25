FG’s 20 trucks of rice for Abuja can’t take care of Nyanya alone – SDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has berated the Federal Government over the distribution of 20 trucks of rice each…

On July 15, while addressing state House Reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the distribution is the first step as the government takes steps to address the issue of food shortage in the country.

He appealed to the governors to ensure the effective distribution of the grains to the most vulnerable in the society.

The minister also said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is committed to making sure that Nigerians have food on their table.

But speaking Thursday on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Gabam condemned the move, saying the 20 trucks of rice if distributed in Abuja cannot satisfy residents of Nyanya – a suburban area in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He said: “The food supply chain of the country has been cut off tremendously and that is why the food stuff has gone to the roof. Now, if you compare this with what people are earning and what people are struggling to do to keep life going, you will know that these are almost inevitable.

“The palliative processes the government has brought in have no elemental effects. Recently, I saw the distribution of 20 trailers of rice to almost all the states of the federation. It cannot take care of Nyanya alone, if distributed in Abuja today.”

On his advice to President Tinubu, he said: “My advice to the president as somebody who knows him is for him to address the nation. All other things are secondary layers.

“People are angry because so many perceptions have been created out there. He needs to clear these perceptions that ‘No! Nigerians, I know what is going on. I have access to all your complaints. I will address it. This is what I’m going to do. This is the time of implementation’. This is what I expect from the president.”