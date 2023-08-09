FGGC Sagamu Students Build Humaniod Robot, Present To FG

Some students of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Sagamu, Ogun state, have built a humaniod robot that can move some distance, stretches hand, shakes hands…

Some students of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Sagamu, Ogun state, have built a humaniod robot that can move some distance, stretches hand, shakes hands and interact with people.

The students presented the robotics innovation project to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

While presenting it, they said the 6 feet height robot, with 60kg weight and maximum speed of 10 km/hr was named Okikiola-Sagamu A.K.A Kiki-Saggy.

They said it was a vision of the school’s Principal and Director, Dr Mrs Muyibat Olodo, who had flair for technology, most especially, coding Robotics and Artificial intelligence.

Speaking, Adejo commended the students and the school’s effort the innovation.

While challenging others to bring out innovations of such kind, the Permanent Secretary said many things are now being done by Robots.

Earlier, in her opening speech, the principal said she led the College’s Robotics Team consisting of some students and members of staff who are the Coaches.

She noted that “Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Roboties are sawing good seeds in Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs).

“You may be wondering why the choice of name for this wonderful innovation. With all humility Permanent Secretary Sir, the reason is that FGGC Sagamu has been known for many initiatives and innovations since I assumed duty in the College.

“Definitely, FGGC Sagamu has a wealth of knowledge in her students and teachers.”

