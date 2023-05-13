FG: Zungeru Hydroelectric Plant Completed, ready for commissioning

Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has said the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric power project has been completed and the Transmission Company of Nigeria…

Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has said the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric power project has been completed and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is ready to accept power transmitted from the power generating plant.

This, he also said, will significantly fill the gap in the nation’s electricity demands.

The minister stated this in Zungeru Niger state, while on inspection visit of the project in the company of members of the Senate committee on Power chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam and the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, Engr. Aliyu also pointed out that all the turbines have been tested and plans are being concluded for the official launch of the project.

He said the last time a project like Zungeru Hydroelectric Power project was executed by Nigerian government was in 1960’s adding that the huge investment in Zungeru power plant is part of the federal government’s commitment to improving electricity supply across the country.

Aliyu also said the facility is one of the priority projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Apart from providing more power to Nigerians, the minister said, the project is currently providing employment for many Nigerians and will provide flood control, irrigation, as well as water supply.

Also speaking, Governor of Niger commended President Buhari for the completion of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in Niger.

On this part, the chairman senate committee on power expressed satisfaction with the project, noting that the senate mandated his committee to inspect the project and report back.