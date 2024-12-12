FG worried over abandoned, deplorable assets in Lagos, plans upgrade

The federal government yesterday lamented deplorable conditions and abandonment of some of its building assets in Lagos including a 12-storey Federal Secretariat complex, Ikoyi.

The 12-storey complex was built in 1976 and abandoned in 1991 when the federal capital was moved from Lagos to Abuja.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, expressed worry on Wednesday in Lagos during an inspection of some of FG’s buildings under the ministry within the former nation’s capital.

SPONSOR AD

The inspection was part of the minister’s four-day visit to Lagos. He’s also billed to inspect the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Ibeju-Lekki.

Some of the assets inspected on Wednesday include Lagos Field headquarters, TBS, Onikan; Federal Controller office, Onikan; Federal Lands Registry, Ikoyi, and the Abandoned Federal Secretariat in Ikoyi.

Speaking with newsmen, Dangiwa expressed worry that some of the buildings have been abandoned while others require upgrades, thereby causing security challenges to Lagos State.

He particularly lamented that the Lagos Field headquarters housing over 40 agencies of the federal government lacks water and electricity supply, while the sanitary facilities have collapsed.

The minister hinted that the government will be taking over the facilities for an upgrade and utilisation through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.