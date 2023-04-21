FG withdraws charges against Seplat CEO

Nigeria’s energy supplier, Seplat, has disclosed that the federal government has withdrawn the immigration case against its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and some…

Nigeria’s energy supplier, Seplat, has disclosed that the federal government has withdrawn the immigration case against its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and some of its directors.

The FG, last week, slammed a four-count criminal charges against Brown, the board chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi and others, bordering on alleged breach of extant provisions of the Immigration Act 2015.

However, Seplat, which is listed on both the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges, in a corporate notice to the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday, said that the notice of withdrawal/discontinuance of the action dated April 6 was issued by the Director, Legal Services of the Nigeria Immigration Service and stated in part that “The claimant hereby discontinues all the proceedings in this charge against the above-named defendants”.

The company in the statement noted that by the notice the legal action that was instituted at the Federal High Court in Abuja, by the Nigeria Immigration Service against the company and some of its directors and officers have been discontinued.

“The company also refers to its announcement of 6 April 2023 confirming that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had vacated the ex parte interim orders against Seplat, its CEO and its board chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown from participating in the running of the company,” noted the statement signed the board chairman, Basil Omiyi.

In March, the federal government revoked the visa, residence and work permits of Brown over alleged racism, favouring of foreign workers, and discriminating against Nigerian employees.