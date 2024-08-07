FG will create one million jobs – Danagundi

The Director General of the National Productivity Centre, Baffa Babba Danagundi, has assured Nigerians that the Centre has designed a programme that will employ one…

The Director General of the National Productivity Centre, Baffa Babba Danagundi, has assured Nigerians that the Centre has designed a programme that will employ one million Nigerians.

Danagundi stated this in a statement by on Wednesday.

He said the center had started working on the new plan and would communicate with the state Minister of Labour and Employment.

According to him, if the programme is approved by the President, it would create jobs and generate a whopping N3 billion revenue monthly for the government.

He added that the programme tagged The National Productivity Movement will add value to the economy and provide opportunities for the citizens.

Danagundi said, “This Employment will recruit 1 million Nigerians that will benefit with a minimum of 150 thousand naira as salary on a grade level 06 Step 01 at zero cost to the government.

“We have developed this concept to support the president’s agenda of providing job opportunities for the citizens to eradicate hunger in the country

“If Mr president approves the National Productivity movement and launches it in collaboration with the state governors Nigeria will surely bounce back, especially in terms of food security and job opportunities. We will feed ourselves and feed West Africa at large.”

However, Danagundi commended President Bola Tinubu for accepting both assets and liabilities by focusing on the way forward, unlike previous administrations which kept accusing their predecessors for their failures.