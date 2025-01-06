FG: What we are doing to prevent outbreak of new virus detected in China

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says it is closely monitoring global developments on the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Director-General of the agency , Dr Jide Idris, said this in a public health advisory on Monday night.

He said an Entry Implementation Protocol on HMPV, approved by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, is being developed and will be distributed to all points of entry to guide response activities.

Idris said the country’s surveillance system does not indicate any unusual increase in respiratory infections, including those caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) but that given the global trends in HMPV cases, the agency is proactively implementing measures to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capacity.

He said, “Nigeria operates a National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system, comprising sentinel sites distributed across the six geopolitical zones of the country. These sites, which include tertiary and secondary health facilities, monitor Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). As of January 6, 2025, data from this surveillance system does not indicate any unusual increase in respiratory infections, including those caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). However, given the global trends in HMPV cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is proactively implementing measures to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capacity.”

The NCDC DG said the agency is also working , in collaboration with Port Health Authorities, and taking proactive steps to ensure robust preparedness at all international points of entry (PoEs) in response to the dynamic risk assessment for HMPV.

He stressed that the rumor circulating about the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is false and should be disregarded.

He said the WHO has not made such a declaration.

He said ” Recent reports indicate a significant rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has highlighted a notable rise in hospital admissions due to HMPV-related complications, especially among children under five and older adults in care homes. This trend emphasizes the need for heightened preparedness and vigilance.”

He said quarantine facilities were being identified and prepared to manage any suspected or confirmed cases if required.

In addition, he said Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials were being deployed to PoEs to ensure adherence to hygiene and safety protocols.

On diagnosis, he said the National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) sites across the six geopolitical zones monitor Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), adding that the platform, which is already testing for COVID-19, will now also start testing for HMPV.

He said provisions would be made to increase the number of tests conducted, adding that laboratories in states with international airports will be supported to enable them to test for HMPV.

“This will ensure that healthcare workers are able to provide appropriate care and maintain a high index of suspicion. Supportive care and an emphasis on a high index of suspicion are crucial. We are requesting state governments to activate their treatment centers or isolation centers to ensure they are prepared to manage cases appropriately,” he said.

He added that relevant materials such as PPEs (face masks, hand gloves, hand hygiene supplies, and other essential IPC items) have been stockpiled for rapid deployment if required.