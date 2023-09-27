FG: We’ll wield big stick on principals who boycott teaching

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, says the government extended period of service for teachers from 60 to 65 years with the aim of getting…

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, says the government extended period of service for teachers from 60 to 65 years with the aim of getting principal officers to go back to the classroom after finishing their administrative responsibilities.

Speaking at a briefing to highlight activities lineup to mark the 2023 World Teachers Day, Prof Mamman warned those resisting going back to classroom.

“All those who are in that category and where the situation warrants should happily go back to classroom if they don’t, the ministry will wield the big stick because it is not right.”

“This is where you started and earned your livelihood, I thought it is fun to go back to class room at that age and life and anticipate mentoring of the younger ones, so it is not a forum for someone to refuse going to the classroom,” he said.

He said it is important for them to do that to sustain the quality of training and be a model to their colleagues and students.

The minister said the theme of the year, “The teachers we need for the Education we want: The global imperative to reverse teacher shortage,” brings to the fore one of the main challenges confronting the education system.

“Every society needs quality education for sustainable development, and every education system needs the right quantity and quality of teachers to achieve set goals. It is Important therefore that the acute shortage of teachers experienced in many schools especially at the basic education subsector is given due attention by all tiers of government,

he said.

The minister also sought prayers for students who were in captivity in Zamfara.

“It underscores the point that security needs to do more to secure our schools especially in vulnerable areas, they should review strategies for securing the schools and redouble their efforts to get the students released.”

Answering questions from journalists, the National President of Nigerian Union of Teachers, Audu Amba, said so many incentives were rolled out about three years ago but only that of elongation of service has kick started at the centre and to an extent at the level of some states.

“A good number of state governments are yet to key into the new retirement for teachers and we have written to such state government to use the world teachers’ day to make pronouncement and other incentives,” he said

“Up till now, none of the other incentives have gotten across to teeming teachers of Nigeria but with the commitment you mentioned that the current administration leaders will be central to teachers welfare and others we want to believe that you will use your good office to make sure that those incentives that are attached to the pronouncement for Nigeria teachers.”

